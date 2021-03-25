BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body of a missing 26-year-old woman from Maryland named Tara Savannah Payne was found in the waters near Canton.

So who was she and what do we know so far about the case? The information we’re sharing below is confirmed by police or her family as there is a lot of misinformation being shared on social media.

Savannah Payne, who’s legal name is Tara Payne, went missing in the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 23. She was out with friends celebrating her birthday at bars in Canton Square.

Savannah Payne’s dad shared these photos with @wjz – says the family is hopeful and the situation for the dad is ‘too surreal.’ pic.twitter.com/fuF2Vodpjj — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 25, 2021

She was seen leaving a bar called Southern Provisions around 1:30 a.m. She was last spotted by the Canton Waterfront, near the Moorings community, around 3:30 a.m.

Her car was still where she parked it earlier in the night, according to her aunt, and her purse was found along Boston Street.

Several agencies, including the Baltimore Police Marine Unit and the Natural Resources Police, searched the water in the area over two days.

They found her remains Thursday afternoon just off the waters in the 1200 block of Dockside Circle.

Residents in the area say they heard commotion around the time of her disappearance, but police have not confirmed whether it’s related to the case.

Payne grew up in Anne Arundel County and went to Winter Mills High School in Carroll County. She worked at McGarvey’s Saloon and Oyster Bar in Annapolis and spent summers working at Macky’s Bayside Bar and Grill in Ocean City, Maryland, her father said.

Dad says Savannah graduated from Winters Mill HS and was a cheerleader. (Pictured in the back with hand on hip) Says she bartended in Annapolis and Ocean City @wjz pic.twitter.com/x59spGNvd0 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 25, 2021

Anyone with information on Payne’s case are urged to contact the Southeast District’s Missing Person Unit at 410-396-2422 or simply dial 911.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an online text tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers website.