BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At her first public appearance since the revelation of a federal investigation, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby declined comment on the U.S. Attorney’s probe into her finances and those of her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby.

“I’m not going to discuss that matter. I will refer you to my attorney,” Mosby said.

Her remarks came at a press conference where Mosby announced she would stop prosecuting low-level drug and sex offenses and focus on violent crimes.

She called the move “a first for a major American city.”

The attorney representing the Mosbys in the federal investigation said last week prosecutors are targeting them in a “political witch hunt.”

“My clients are progressive change agents, making them unfair targets of unnecessary scrutiny by federal investigators. Nevertheless, I can assure you and the people of Baltimore, they have done nothing illegal, inappropriate or unlawful,” Mosby Attorney A. Scott Bolden wrote in a statement.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mosby Friday whether she felt her position made her a target.

“I couldn’t tell you what would place a target. I can just tell you in this position, I’m always going to do what I believe is in the best interest of my city and my community and public safety. Whether that makes me a target is on someone else,” Mosby told Hellgren.

In a subpoena WJZ obtained, the US. Attorney’s office is demanding six years of tax returns and other financial information from the couple—who deny wrongdoing.

For the first time, the Acting U.S. Attorney took questions on the matter while at a news briefing for another case. “We never discuss the existence or non existence of any investigation,” Johnathan Lenzner said.

He also defended his office. The Mosbys’ attorney has written the Department of Justice alleging misconduct and conflicts of interest by prosecutors.

“Our office always conducts investigations with the utmost integrity, and I think our record over the years has proven that,” Lenzner said.

WJZ also asked Mayor Brandon Scott about the investigation into the Mosbys. He had previously issued a statement but had not spoken publicly on this issue until Friday afternoon.

“Restoring trust in city government is a top priority for me. I am aware of the investigation. These investigations…have a start course. They have an end course, but I will not be distracted from what the citizens of Baltimore have tasked me to do, and that’s where my focus remains,“ Mayor Scott said. “We will not continuously comment on an open investigation.“

The Mosbys are not facing any criminal charges.