WOODLAWN, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in Woodlawn overnight.
The man was shot just before 1:30 a.m. along the 1100 block of Ingleside Avenue, according to police.
Police said the man ran to the 5600 block of Baltimore National Pike after being shot when police were called.
Baltimore County Police Department’s Violent Crimes Detectives are continuing the investigation into this incident.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Baltimore County by calling 410-307-2020.
Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.