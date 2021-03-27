COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.3K New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Anne Arundel County police, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Missing person, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Alec Vincent Crowe was last seen on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Arundel on the Bay Road in Annapolis.

Police say he may be headed to Delaware.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-8610 immediately.

