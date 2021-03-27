ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.
Alec Vincent Crowe was last seen on Friday around 10:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Arundel on the Bay Road in Annapolis.
Police say he may be headed to Delaware.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-8610 immediately.
#CriticalMissing Alec Vincent Crowe 11/25/1992 was last seen on 3/26/2021 at 2230 hours in the 3000 block of Arundel on the bay Rd Annapolis, MD 21403. He may be headed to Delaware. Anyone with any information is asked to call 410-222-8610 immediately. pic.twitter.com/aTxJKKR7IG
— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) March 27, 2021