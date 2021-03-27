BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Livable Streets Coalition is looking to improve the quality of life of those living in the area between downtown and east Baltimore.
Tens of thousands of Baltimoreans live on the highly traveled Fayette, Orleans, Monument and Madison street corridor.
“It really isn’t fair for some streets and some neighborhoods, like The Livable Streets Coalition area, to experience the high burden and risks that come along with these kinds of conditions,” Eli Poisson, of the Neighborhood Design Center, said.
On Saturday morning, The Livable Streets Coalition held a meeting to discuss ways to make the streets more friendly to those who call the area home.
Those who logged on to the virtual meeting were separated into smaller workgroups to focus on specific issues.
“So the three workgroups that were established were Orleans Street, Traffic Calming, Slow Livable and Play Streets and Advisory and Strategic Planning,” Kate Mieth, of The Livable Streets Coalition, said.
These groups will work on plans to add playgrounds and sidewalks, among other initiatives.
“We’re going to start implementing those work plans hopefully this summer and start making our vision a reality,” Mieth said.