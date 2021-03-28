ESSEX, MD (WJZ)– Police are investigating three fatal shooting incidents in Baltimore County that left five people dead and one injured on Sunday.

Police said 27-year-old Joshua Green shot three people at the Royal Farms along Middleborough Road in Essex just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Two victims were pronounced dead on the scene and one is recovering at a local hospital.

Detectives said Green left the store and returned home where he set his apartment on fire. Police later found him outside his apartment complex dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Later Sunday afternoon, detectives were also seen coming in and out of a home in Phoenix in northern Baltimore County, where police confirm they found two people dead inside.

Police said the two people were Green’s parents. Both appeared to have been shot.

Detectives said all three incidents are connected and they are not searching for any more suspects.

“I always come up here and get coffee and cigarettes in the morning,” said Mark Graziano, Essex resident.

The business is now completely closed off with caution tape.

“I wanted to know what happened,” said Leyland Bryce, Essex resident.

Bryce lives close by, saw the caution tape, and pulled over.

“For it to be a triple shooting, it stuns the hell out of me. I wouldn’t expect anything like that around here,” Bryce said.

Baltimore County Police said they will have a news conference Monday morning.

