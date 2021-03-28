ELKTON, MD. (WJZ) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run in Elkton early Sunday morning.
Troopers responded at around 5:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a car on the right shoulder of northbound I-95 at the 104.4 mile marker just before MD-545 Blue Ball Road in Elkton.
The troopers found an injured person apparently struck by a multi-colored blue and purple Honda, whose driver fled the scene.
Police said the vehicle involved in the crash would have front-end, passenger-side damage, including a missing mirror, found at the crash scene.
The man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware to get his injuries treated.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Maryland State Police JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at (410) 537-1150.