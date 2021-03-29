BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore city police officer and former mayoral candidate was indicted by a grand jury on charges of perjury falsifying records related to his 2020 mayoral campaign.
Maryland State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III announced Monday that Ivan Gonzalez was indicted on charges of on charges of perjury, falsifying a voter registration, false oath and false entry in a public record.READ MORE: Victims Identified In Sunday's Killing Spree In Baltimore County
Gonzalez allegedly provided false information under oath in his filings with the Baltimore City Board of Elections during his 2020 campaign for mayor. He allegedly claimed he lived in Baltimore City, but doesn’t.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Boy In Essex
“The Office of the State Prosecutor is committed to ensuring the integrity and transparency of our electoral process,” said Howard. “We will continue to investigate and where appropriate hold accountable anyone who is alleged to have subverted that process by knowingly providing false information to establish their qualifications as a candidate for political office.”MORE NEWS: FEMA Will Launch First Federal Mobile COVID Vaccination Units Along Maryland's Eastern Shore
If convicted of perjury, Gonzalez faces a maximum sentence of 10 years. A trial date has not yet been set.