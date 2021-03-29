COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore County, Essex, Markel Tayshawn Coley, Missing child

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for missing 11-year-old Markel Tayshawn Coley.

The boy was last seen on March 27 in the 1400 block of Hopewell Avenue in Essex.

He is described as 4-foot8 with brown hair, brown eyes and skinny build.

He may be in Baltimore City.

If you have information, call 410-307-2020.

