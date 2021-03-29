ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — While many events have had to be put on pause, canceled or adapted over the past year, the City of Annapolis is making sure this June 19, also known as Juneteenth, will be a celebration.
The two day celebration of the emancipation of Black Americans will be June 18 and 19 in Annapolis- complete with a parade and a festival.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
It's also known as the second Independence Day and Emancipation Day.
Right now, a bill is in Maryland’s State Senate to make Juneteenth a state holiday, it previously passed in the House.