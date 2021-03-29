PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police issued more than 300 citations and warnings during a four-day traffic enforcement to combat illegal street racing along Baltimore County highways.
Troopers and members of the Baltimore County police targeted areas I-70, I-695 and I-795 between Thursday and Sunday.
Police issues 248 citations, 78 warnings, 22 safety equipment repair orders and nine impaired driving arrests. Of those, 82 citations, including for speeds that reached up to 106 mph, and 22 warnings were speeding related. One crash is believed to be related to illegal racing.
State police are planning more targeted initiatives with several agencies over the next several months.
Those charged with illegal racing could face up to a $500 fine and potential jail time.
Anyone who witnesses an illegal street race or has information about an upcoming race is asked to contact the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.