COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a murder-suicide discovered in Columbia Sunday night.
Detectives think 31-year-old Kyle Hartlieb shot his wife Alleen, 31, and then himself.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Baltimore County Police To Give Update On Fatal Shootings, Fire Linked To Suspect Joshua Green
Officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace to check on the couple’s welfare after a relative reported they missed a Sunday gathering and that their car was still parked out front.
After making several attempts to contact the couple, police forced entry into the home and found both dead.READ MORE: Police ID Suspect Joshua Green In 3 Fatal Shootings Incidents, Fire In Baltimore County
A handgun was located near Kyle. No one else was inside the home.
A neighbor told police they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday. The couple was last seen alive Saturday night.
Police continue to investigate the motive in this shooting. At this time, there are no indications anyone else was involved.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: 13-Year-Old Boy Missing From Baltimore County Found Safe
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.