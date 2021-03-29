COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1,300 New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police are investigating a murder-suicide discovered in Columbia Sunday night.

Detectives think 31-year-old Kyle Hartlieb shot his wife Alleen, 31, and then himself.

Officers responded to a home in the 8400 block of Oak Bush Terrace to check on the couple’s welfare after a relative reported they missed a Sunday gathering and that their car was still parked out front.

After making several attempts to contact the couple, police forced entry into the home and found both dead.

A handgun was located near Kyle. No one else was inside the home.

A neighbor told police they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday. The couple was last seen alive Saturday night.

Police continue to investigate the motive in this shooting. At this time, there are no indications anyone else was involved.

