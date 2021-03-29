COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations Surpass 1K As Positivity Rate Nears 5%
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week after a 26-year-old woman went missing after celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton, a vigil will be held in honor of her after her body was recovered from the water Thursday.

Tara Savannah Payne was out celebrating her birthday in Canton Square when she got separated from her friends around 1:30 a.m. on March 23.

A memorial in honor of the life of Tara Savannah Payne in Canton. (Photo Credit: Sonia Dasgupta).

After a two-day search of the water near the Canton waterfront, Payne’s remains were pulled from the water Thursday afternoon.

Payne’s death was ruled accidental, according to police.

A vigil will be held at Southern Provisions at 5 p.m. Monday. It was the last place Payne was seen, according to Baltimore Police.

While her family and friends are still looking for answers as to what led to Payne’s death, they are remembering the woman they say was a bright light and the life of the party.

