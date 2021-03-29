BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A week after a 26-year-old woman went missing after celebrating her birthday with friends in Canton, a vigil will be held in honor of her after her body was recovered from the water Thursday.

Tara Savannah Payne was out celebrating her birthday in Canton Square when she got separated from her friends around 1:30 a.m. on March 23.

After a two-day search of the water near the Canton waterfront, Payne’s remains were pulled from the water Thursday afternoon.

Payne’s death was ruled accidental, according to police.

A vigil will be held at Southern Provisions at 5 p.m. Monday. It was the last place Payne was seen, according to Baltimore Police.

While her family and friends are still looking for answers as to what led to Payne’s death, they are remembering the woman they say was a bright light and the life of the party.

WJZ’s Rachel Cardin shared messages from Savannah’s friends over the weekend:

To the beautiful girl who loved everyone & was easy for everyone to love back-I will miss u always and never forget all of our memories. You and your family will always be in my ❤️Thank you for everything u did for me through years. You are truly unique & I’ll always miss u.

-Em pic.twitter.com/R4eoF08gV9 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 27, 2021

“Do me a favor; take your Kia Soul, get in the drivers seat, put on Shania Twain, & drive along the beach & listen to the waves crashing.

One day I will see you again, until then watch over us. Everybody misses you down here. Be good up there. I love you to the 🌘”~Aleksandra pic.twitter.com/AkYo9NzNU2 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 27, 2021

“I’ve never had a friend like Savannah, she was amazing. She was truly a beautiful person inside and out. She always put other people before herself. I am beyond grateful to have had the friendship with her that I had. I will miss her forever.”

-Corissa pic.twitter.com/xO31EZ4FOM READ MORE: Tara Savannah Payne's Death Ruled Accidental, Police Say — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 27, 2021

to Harry Potter marathons, eating big breakfasts her mom made after a night of laughing in her room, every memory I have with her was so incredibly fun and absolute blessing to have. It is a true honor to have been apart of her life and I will carry her with me forever”~Mackenzie pic.twitter.com/7HrlllV0ZG — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 27, 2021

“Ive never met a more genuine person than Savannah. She had a wag of making everyone feel comfortable. I could always go to her with anything and she’d be right there no matter what doing whatever she could. From Taylor Swift concerts… pic.twitter.com/6XHtFfNf5O — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) March 27, 2021