BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a new home, there’s a unique place now up for sale.
It's a creepy goth and horror-themed house right here in Baltimore.
The seller says his house is his “twisted imagination” come to life.

It includes black carpeting, black furniture and a coffin.
There’s also a black church pew, black chandelier and black spider-web railings upstairs. Not to mention, real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard.
The realtor advised the seller to remove about 20 life-sized figures from horror movies.
The one-bedroom house is listed for $225,000.