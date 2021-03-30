COVID-19 In MDOver 900 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Above 5%
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, goth house, Local TV, Maryland, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a new home, there’s a unique place now up for sale.

It’s a creepy goth and horror-themed house right here in Baltimore.

READ MORE: Royal Farms ‘Devastated’ By Shooting At Essex Store; State Police Say Alleged Gunman’s Background Check Revealed No Issues

The seller says his house is his “twisted imagination” come to life.

READ MORE: New Prince George's County Police Recruit Is An Emotional Support Dog Named Pete

It includes black carpeting, black furniture and a coffin.

There’s also a black church pew, black chandelier and black spider-web railings upstairs. Not to mention, real cemetery gates and headstones in the backyard.

The realtor advised the seller to remove about 20 life-sized figures from horror movies.

MORE NEWS: Pfizer, BioNTech Vow 2.5B COVID-19 Vaccine Doses By End Of The Year

The one-bedroom house is listed for $225,000.

CBS Baltimore Staff