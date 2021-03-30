ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan has named Tuesday as ‘National Doctors’ Day.’
The proclamation said it is to recognize physicians for their leadership, sacrifice and commitment.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Latest: Track Your Economic Relief Payment From The IRS
“Our state is proud to be home to some of the finest medical professionals and healthcare facilities in the world, and this distinction wouldn’t be possible without our great Maryland doctors,” said Governor Hogan. “On this National Doctor’s Day, I want to thank all the doctors and their support staff for saving lives during this unprecedented public health crisis and for always getting Marylanders the care that they need. You truly exemplify what it means to be Maryland Strong.”
It says medical professionals have collectively risen to the challenge of combating the pandemic, and Maryland is proud to applaud the contributions of all our physicians.READ MORE: Mass Vaccination Site To Launch At Navy-Marine Corp Stadium On April 15
MORE NEWS: Here's Who Now Qualifies For COVID Vaccine As Maryland Moves Into Phase 2B
Read the proclamation: https://t.co/1XtCTJsIoI pic.twitter.com/gGtLGCZ7yB
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 30, 2021
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.