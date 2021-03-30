COVID-19 In MDPositivity Rate Above 5%, Over 900 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Residents at Brightview Senior Living in Rockville, Maryland celebrated spring break last week and they didn’t even have to leave Maryland.

The seniors celebrated with a Miami-beach themed party from the comforts facility where they dipped their toes in an indoor sand beach, enjoyed tropical drinks and danced.

Check out some of the photos below:

