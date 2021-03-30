LAUREL, MD. (WJZ) — Howard County police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Laurel earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Police said multiple callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a male victim lying on the ground outside of an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Stebbing Way.
Police found him with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he was pronounced dead. They have not identified him.
A witness said they saw someone running in the area but it's not clear if that person was an involved party. They do not have a description.
Police said they are increasing patrols in the area on foot, bikes, with K9 and patrol vehicles. Anyone with information should call 911, they said.