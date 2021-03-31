FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Brunswick Police Chief Milton Frech Jr. died Tuesday morning, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 9200 block of Waynesboro Road in Emmitsburg around 8:30 a.m. to assist the Maryland State Police with a person in cardiac arrest. Frech passed away from natural causes.

It's with a sad and heavy heart that we post this press release today. https://t.co/KgiA8ipwdT Our deepest condolences go out to the Frech family, the Brunswick community, and all Chief Milton Frech's friends, coworkers, and fellow police officers. pic.twitter.com/1hoMvyb9v8 — Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) March 31, 2021

ATF offers our heartfelt condolences the family, friends, and colleagues of Brunswick Police Department Police Chief Milton Frech Jr., who passed away overnight. His dedicated service to the community will not be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/7MBa095VJL — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) March 30, 2021

“Today, the Brunswick Community has lost a member of our family. Chief Frech was well known in our community and will be deeply missed,” said Brunswick Mayor Nathan Brown. “He advanced the Brunswick Police Department by leaps and bounds when he joined many years ago and his approach to community policing was appreciated by everyone. His memory will live on in the relationships he established within the City and the greater Brunswick community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Milt’s family and many friends”.

Frech started his law enforcement career with the Baltimore City Police Department from 1987-89 when he joined the Frederick Police Department until 1993. He then was with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office as a school resource officer, narcotics and vice team member, a community response team member and a training officer before retiring in 2007.

Then he worked as the Assistant Chief of Police for Brunswick in 2009 Frech became the Chief of Police.

“The passing of Milt Frech is a tremendous loss for his family, the Town of Brunswick, where he proudly served as chief, and the entire Frederick County community. Milt was an outstanding and dedicated law enforcement officer throughout his distinguished career, a life of service to this entire county,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “We all lost a very good friend, who was so well thought of by everyone who knew him professionally and in his personal life. I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Frech family.”