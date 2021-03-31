PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — It’s getting to be prom season and that means many are looking for a dress.

While the cost can be a barrier for some, one local high school student has been working hard to make sure everyone can get one.

Finding the perfect dress for prom is never easy or cheap.

“The average prom dress is normally $500 to $700 which is a lot for one night,” Ellie Hermann, a junior at Northeast High School and Princess of Maryland Yacht Club, said.

Hermann knew that the cost of dresses is a problem for some, so she organized a drive called The Pasadena Princess Project and managed to collect over 300 dresses

“I wanted to make sure that everyone still got the opportunity to get dressed up for their prom,” she said.

Even during the pandemic, some schools are still hosting proms, and where they’re not, parents are organizing events themselves so students can get a taste of this high school rite of passage.

Chastity Bigelow, a senior at Bishop McNamara High School, found out two weeks ago that her school was hosting a prom so she stopped by.

“It was unexpected and I found a dress that I really like,” Bigelow said.

The drive has already made dozens of high schoolers happy and there are still more to help anyone look their best for their special night.

“It brings me a lot of joy knowing that I was able to make someone’s day and that they were able to find a dress,” Hermann said.

Hermann said there will be a second drive.

