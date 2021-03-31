BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that baseball feels closer to normal.
COVID-19 protocols are still in place, but a full season is expected to be played.
Unlike last year, there will also be some fans in the stands.
That’s the good news. Beyond that, it’s another rebuilding year for the Orioles.
Baltimore is expected to lose a lot of games as the team is still in the process of developing its young players.
Some young hitters are the reason for hope. Outfielders Austin Hays and Ryan Mountcastle both had a strong Spring Training.
Hyde said if fans are looking for a bright spot, it’s the batting lineup.
"We have a lot of young hitters who I think are going to come into their own," Hyde said. "You started seeing that a little bit last year. I think we're going to improve on that.
The Orioles open up their season on Thursday, April 1, at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.