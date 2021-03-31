BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We all watched as each letter came down from the iconic Domino Sugar sign that’s been a part of the city’s skyline for more than 70 years.

WJZ got an exclusive first-look at their new sign before it lights up all of Baltimore.

“This right here is half of the ‘O’ in the word Domino’s,” Paul Gable, Founder of Gable Signs, showed WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos. “This is the building of the frame and the letter itself.”

“This is sign makers heaven,” Gable added. “You don’t get a chance to work on projects like this.”

After retiring the old sign, it was time for something new.

“Ater 70 years being up on top of that building, the steal was rusting, the neon tubes are fragile and unreliable,” Peter O’Malley, of American Sugar Refining, said.

The makers of the new sign said it is very durable and weather resistant.

“We can curve it bend it twist it,” Gable said. “We also want it to be more sustainable. Less power consumption.”

The makers said a lot of work has gone into getting it right.

“It’s really a welcome sign for Baltimore,” Gable said.

The new Domino sign will be installed and turned on for the first time on July 4.