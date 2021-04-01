BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old boy shot in early March in south Baltimore has died, police said Thursday.
Police responded to a Shot Spotter alert on March 4 in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street around 3:16 p.m.
Responding officers found the teen in the 1900 block of McHenry Street suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
Detectives investigating the shooting learned the teen had just exited the food market that is located in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street.
At that time, two unknown suspects approached the victim and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene.
Police said 17 year-old Kenyon Jones died on March 31.
Police said 17 year-old Kenyon Jones died on March 31.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
