ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that all Marylanders ages 16 and older can pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine in the state.
Although pre-registration is open to everyone, they will prioritize eligible residents first, meaning people that were in phases 2b or earlier.READ MORE: Here's Where All Baltimore City Residents 16+ Can Pre-Register For COVID Vaccine Ahead Of April 27
You can pre-register for a COVID vaccine here. You can also call 1-855-MD-GOVAX to preregister.
Hogan also said 677 cases of COVID-19 variants were detected in Maryland. Most of the variant cases are the UK strain.READ MORE: M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site Offers Direct Scheduling Option
The state has seen in an increase of COVID-19 cases over recent days, but it also just surpassed 1 million residents fully vaccinated Thursday.
