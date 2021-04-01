BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They’re annoying, and Marylanders have received a lot of them.
Last year, more than 45 billion robocalls were estimated to have been placed in the U.S. with the average person receiving around 12 per month.READ MORE: Johns Hopkins University Researchers Say Maryland's COVID-19 Vaccine Website Is Least Accessible For Those With Disabilities
Maryland was among the states hit hardest by robocalls, according to data.READ MORE: Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger Demands Action On Postal Delays
The website whistleOut analyzed data from “do not call” complaints registered by the FTC. It turns out, Maryland was fourth on the list for most robocalls.MORE NEWS: DuClaw Brewing Company's 'Thanks For Giving A Crap' Beer Raised Over $20K To Fight Colon Cancer
Arizona came in first, while Alaska was at the bottom of the list.