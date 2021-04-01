COVID-19 In MDOver 1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Over 1.5K Cases Added
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Robocalls, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — They’re annoying, and Marylanders have received a lot of them.

Last year, more than 45 billion robocalls were estimated to have been placed in the U.S. with the average person receiving around 12 per month.

READ MORE: Johns Hopkins University Researchers Say Maryland's COVID-19 Vaccine Website Is Least Accessible For Those With Disabilities

Maryland was among the states hit hardest by robocalls, according to data.

READ MORE: Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger Demands Action On Postal Delays

The website whistleOut analyzed data from “do not call” complaints registered by the FTC. It turns out, Maryland was fourth on the list for most robocalls.

MORE NEWS: DuClaw Brewing Company's 'Thanks For Giving A Crap' Beer Raised Over $20K To Fight Colon Cancer

Arizona came in first, while Alaska was at the bottom of the list.

CBS Baltimore Staff