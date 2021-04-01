COVID-19 In MDOver 1M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated, Over 1.5K Cases Added Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges after allegedly shooting his roommate earlier this week.

Samuel Charles Davis allegedly shot his roommate, a 30-year-old man, after an argument in the 1500 block of Aldeney Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was shot to the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital, police said.

Davis stayed at the location and was arrested when officers arrived.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.

CBS Baltimore Staff