MIDDLE RIVER, MD. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man is charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges after allegedly shooting his roommate earlier this week.
Samuel Charles Davis allegedly shot his roommate, a 30-year-old man, after an argument in the 1500 block of Aldeney Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.READ MORE: Pets On Wheels Spread Cheer At Maryland COVID-19 Vaccination Sites
The victim was shot to the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital, police said.READ MORE: 44 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized From Freighter Anchored Near Annapolis
Davis stayed at the location and was arrested when officers arrived.MORE NEWS: Stadium Authority Pushing For State Lawmakers To Make Changes To Sports Betting Bill
He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no bail status pending a bail review hearing.