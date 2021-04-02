BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was injured in a shooting in west Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called around 6:15 p.m. to the 900 block of West Saratoga Street to investigate a reported shooting.
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the right arm.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Western District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Western District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2477.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.