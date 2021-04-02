WASHINGTON (WJZ) — U.S. Capitol Police have identified the officer who was killed Friday after a man rammed his vehicle into a barricade on the north side of the Capitol building.

The officer has been identified as William F. Evans.

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman issued the following statement:

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William ‘Billy’ Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Pittman said after the driver rammed the officers at the barricade, he got out of the vehicle and was shot by Capitol Police officers after he ran “aggressively” at officers with a knife.

Police said the suspect was not known to U.S. Capitol Police and the incident doesn’t seem to be terrorism-related.

The incident occurred about 100 yards from the entrance of the building on the Senate side of the building.

Video posted online showed a dark blue-colored sedan crashed against a vehicle barrier and a police K9 inspecting the vehicle.

This comes nearly three months after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 2021. It’s the first time the U.S. Capitol has been placed on lockdown since the insurrection.