BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s predicted to be a sunny and warm Sunday, a perfect opening day for the Baltimore City Farmers Market and Bazaar.
In anticipation, the market released a map for this year's event underneath the Jones Falls Expressway.
Returning this year, the bazaar's artisans!
Last year, the market was food only due to the pandemic.
The market runs from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday through December rain or shine.