COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins have landed commitments from two highly coveted transfers in Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab.
Wahab, a rising junior, will transfer from Georgetown. He averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last year for the Hoyas.READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions
— Qudus abolaji wahab (@bola_dee_baller) April 3, 2021READ MORE: Seasonal Allergies Or COVID-19? Here's How To Tell The Difference Between Symptoms
Russell, a rising senior, is coming over from Rhode Island. He led the team in points, assists and steals.MORE NEWS: 'Diamond Darling' The Dog Is Now Up For Adoption At The MD SPCA
Wahab and Russell will be eligible to play immediately for the Terrapins.