COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.2K New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, College Basketball, Fatts Russell, Local TV, maryland terrapins, NCAA, Qudus Wahab, Sports, Talkers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Terrapins have landed commitments from two highly coveted transfers in Fatts Russell and Qudus Wahab. 

Wahab, a rising junior, will transfer from Georgetown. He averaged 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds last year for the Hoyas.

READ MORE: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions

Russell, a rising senior, is coming over from Rhode Island. He led the team in points, assists and steals.

MORE NEWS: 'Diamond Darling' The Dog Is Now Up For Adoption At The MD SPCA

Wahab and Russell will be eligible to play immediately for the Terrapins.

CBS Baltimore Staff