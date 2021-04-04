BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.
Western District officers were patrolling the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 4:24 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the corner of Cumberland Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.READ MORE: Two Men Shot At The Same Time In Separate Parts Of Baltimore Overnight, Police Say
When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Man Shot In Northwest Baltimore Saturday Night
Medics took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: Capitol Attack Raises Questions Of Security Vs Public Access
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.