By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore earlier Sunday afternoon.

Western District officers were patrolling the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue at around 4:24 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the corner of Cumberland Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

