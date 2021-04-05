BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will begin its phase 1 reopening Monday.
Twenty six of 49 recreation centers will reopen with limited programs, weight room, gymnasium and computer lab access on April 5.READ MORE: Vigil To Be Held For Baltimore Carjacking Victim Fabian Mendez In Highlandtown Monday Night
Here’s what you need to know before you go:
- Rec-goers must register online for a time slot before visiting.
- Spaces are limited and are available based on current COVID guidelines.
- Pre-registration began on April 2.
- Onsite registration is subject to availability to fill any last-minute cancellations.
– Pre-registration for Therapeutic Recreation programs open April 2.
– New centers: Cahill Fitness and Wellness and Bocek Recreation Center will open on April 10 and 24, respectively.
- Recreation Facilities:
– Pre-registration for Carrie Murray Nature Centers’ Spring programs open April 2.
– Middle Branch Aquatics Center, Upton Boxing and William J. Myers Pavilion reopen April 5. Pre-registration for facility usage and programs is required.
- Athletics:
– Adult Softball, Youth Track &Field and Youth Rugby begin April 5
– Youth Basketball (BNBL), Youth Baseball Program begin April 12
- Parks:
– Green Spaces are always open and accessible
– TreeKeepers and Weed Warriors programs return virtually in April
- Permits:
– Youth and Adult Athletic permits are now open
“Anyone who grew up in Baltimore knows how important recreational centers are to our communities. I am excited that Baltimore City residents will soon be able to return to recreation spaces for in-person activities,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I am especially excited about the opening of the new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, a state of the art facility that will offer safe, modern recreation opportunities to Baltimore residents.”READ MORE: 5 People Shot In Downtown Baltimore Monday Morning
All programming and activities will require pre-registration on the BCRP website. Some walk-up registration will be available if there’s space.
“I am so proud of the BCRP staff for diligently coming together to address the needs of our residents who rely on our spaces and services,” said Reginald Moore, BCRP executive director. “We have thoughtfully considered the health and safety of our users, staff, visitors and communities as we evaluated what amenities were safest to reopen now and in the future. We strongly encourage our rec-goers to pre-register for our programs, wear masks or face coverings while participating and adhere to our protocols so that everyone can safely enjoy our spaces.MORE NEWS: Johnson & Johnson To 'Assume Full Responsibility' Manufacturing Drug Substance For COVID Vaccine At Emergent BioSolutions
The new Cahill Fitness and Wellness Center, located in Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, will open on April 10.