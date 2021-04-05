BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Washington Teachers’ Union president Elizabeth Davis was among the two people killed in a crash in Bowie on Sunday night.
Maryland State Police identified 70-year-old Davis as the driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V that died in the accident. John Starr, 68, of Annapolis, also died. Starr was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion.
It is with deepest sorrow that we must confirm the passing of President Elizabeth Davis.
Please keep President Davis and her family in your prayers during this difficult time. Details on a celebration of her life will be forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/XXjbxRRxvf
— Washington Teachers' Union (@WTUTeacher) April 5, 2021
State police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way around 10:24 p.m.
An initial investigation revealed the Honda was traveling south bound on Route 301 when it collided with the Scion. The road was closed for two hours as a result of the crash.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
