COVID-19 In MDMore Than 850+ New Cases, Hospitalizations Increase
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Bowie, crash, Elizabeth Davis, John Starr, Local TV, Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — Washington Teachers’ Union president Elizabeth Davis was among the two people killed in a crash in Bowie on Sunday night.

Maryland State Police identified 70-year-old Davis as the driver of the 2014 Honda CR-V that died in the accident. John Starr, 68, of Annapolis, also died. Starr was driving a 2006 Toyota Scion.

READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Gov. Larry Hogan To Make Vaccine Announcement At 4 p.m. Monday

State police are investigating the two-vehicle crash that happened on Route 301 in the area of Harbor Way around 10:24 p.m.

An initial investigation revealed the Honda was traveling south bound on Route 301 when it collided with the Scion. The road was closed for two hours as a result of the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: 5 People Shot In Downtown Baltimore Monday Morning

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff