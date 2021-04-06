GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash in Anne Arundel County, police say.
State police responded to a single-vehicle crash on northbound MD 295 at West Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights shortly before 4:15 a.m.
They learned a 2018 Toyota Camry was driving in the left lane when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control of the car, drove off to the right grassy portion of the road and struck a tree. Police said both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts.
An ambulance took the driver, a 19-year-old man, to Shock Trauma in Baltimore to get his injuries treated. The passenger, Sean Ruffin, 19, of Dundalk, was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County EMS personnel.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police said.