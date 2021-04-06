COVID-19 In MD867 New Cases, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Catonsville.

Emily Reed, 18, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said she may be suffering from emotional distress and cognitive impairment.

Reed was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call police immediately.

