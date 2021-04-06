CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Catonsville.
Emily Reed, 18, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. in the 200 block of Bloomsbury Avenue, according to Baltimore County Police.READ MORE: Orioles Announce Opening Day Celebrations, New Features At Camden Yards
Police said she may be suffering from emotional distress and cognitive impairment.
Reed was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shoes.READ MORE: 2 Sailors Wounded After Navy Medic Opens Fire Near Fort Detrick, Deceased Suspect Identified
Anyone with information should call police immediately.
#MISSING: Emily Reed (18), 5’2, 240 lbs wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt & black shoes. L/S on 4/6/21 at 2:15 pm in the 200 blk of Bloomsbury Ave, 21228. May be suffering from emotional distress & cognitive impairment. If seen call 911 or the #WilkensPrecinct at 410-887-0872. ^RR pic.twitter.com/VZ4ef9qHRK
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 7, 2021MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Police Searching For Man Accused Of Assaulting, Attempting To Kidnap 12-Year-Old Girl