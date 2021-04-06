BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday its 2021-22 season: A Season of Discovery.
The BSO is marking its return to performances for live audiences at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and The Music Center at Strathmore.READ MORE: 2 Sailors Wounded After Navy Medic Opens Fire Near Fort Detrick, Deceased Suspect Identified
The season will feature notable soloists and 14 local partners as well as guest conductors. The BSO is officials also about to begin an international, multi-year music director search.READ MORE: Prince George's County Police Investigating Fatal Riverdale Shooting
We look forward to responsibly welcoming audiences back to our concert halls and showcasing rising and world-class conductors as we begin the exciting process of searching for our next music director,” said BSO President and CEO Peter Kjome. “In this multi-year process, we are committed to selecting an artistic leader who is not only an extraordinary musician but also a passionate advocate of the BSO’s vital role in the community.”MORE NEWS: Officials Investigating Salisbury House Fire