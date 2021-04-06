ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded Maryland $54,627 to support local efforts to increase the vaccine rollout in the state.
The award is part of $3 billion in funding the CDC is granting to 64 jurisdictions to "bolster borad-based vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts," made available by the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
"We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations," said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. "Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake."
Seventy-five percent of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives meant to increase vaccine access, acceptance, uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities, while 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations and community health centers.
For information on where funds will be distributed, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/php/funding-update.pdf