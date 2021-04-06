OAKLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a man was killed in a mobile home fire in Oakland on Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out shortly after 10:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bethlehem Road.
When crews arrived, they found the mobile home completely destroyed by the fire.
It took 15 firefighters about 10 minutes to bring the one-alarm fire under control.
Upon investigation, the occupant of the mobile home was found dead inside.
Investigators found smoke alarms were present but not functional. It was also learned the occupant of the mobile home was an avid smoker and was on oxygen for health reasons, according to officials.
Maryland State Police investigators are assisting fire investigators with the death investigation.
Deputy State Fire Marshals are asking anyone with information on this fire to call the Western Regional Office of the State Fire Marshal at 301-766-3888.