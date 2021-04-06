BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested 33-year-old Marquis Poteat in the murder of Frankye Duckett, who was fatally shot earlier this year while on the job as an MTA mobility driver in Baltimore.
Duckett was shot inside an MTA bus in northeast Baltimore as he was dropping off a passenger at the end of January.
Poteat was arrested in Florence, South Carolina, with help from the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. He's being held in a Florence County jail while he awaits extradition back to Baltimore later this month.
“I want to thank the members of our Warrant Apprehension Task Force, and our law enforcement partners at the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Florence Count Sheriff’s Office in working diligently and aggressively to apprehend Poteat,’’ said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Poteat senselessly took the life of MTA Mobility Bus Driver Frankye Duckett and I am committed to working alongside the State’s Attorney Office to ensure justice is served in this case.”
When he returns, he will be charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and various firearms violations.
“I am thankful for the diligent work of Baltimore Police Department in apprehending a suspect in the callous murder of MTA Mobility Bus Driver Frankye Duckett,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This widespread effort between the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office reflects the all-hands-on-deck approach that is required to tackle violent crime and bring justice to grieving families.”