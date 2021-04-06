BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Tuesday celebration plans for Opening Day and new ballpark features for the 2021 season.

The Orioles will play their first game of the 2021 season at Camden Yards on Thursday, April 8, against the Boston Red Sox.

OPENING DAY FEATURES:

Festivities will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a special pregame ceremony emceed by Orioles broadcaster Rob Long.

Opening Day will feature a welcome back video celebrating the fans’ return to Camden Yards. The video will feature an original poem by Baltimore-based poet and author Kondwani Fidel.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh will throw a joint ceremonial first pitch.

Mayor Scott will also join the former mayor of Boston in a moment of unity.

The national anthem performance by Baltimore-native Zadia will conclude with a flyover by the 104th Fighter Squadron of the Maryland Air National Guard 175th Wing.

This year, all fans throughout Birdland will be celebrated as Mo Gaba’s Fan of the Year, in recognition of their unwavering support that fuels the team each and every day. The entire crowd will shout the ceremonial “Play Ball!” prior to the first pitch.

The Orioles will also recognize frontline workers in a special moment as part of the pregame ceremony.

WHAT’S NEW AT ORIOLE PARK AT CAMDEN YARDS:

Food and Drink