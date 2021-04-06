GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two people allegedly carjacked a man in Glen Burnie overnight Monday, luring him under the false pretenses of drugs and prostitution.
Officers responded to the area of Baymeadow Drive and Ordnance Road at around 2:30 a.m. A man told police he picked up the suspect, also a man, in Baltimore because the suspect had promised him drugs and a prostitute.
The victim drove the suspect to the area of Vernon Avenue in Glen Burnie and picked up a woman. The victim then drove to the 100 block of Blades Lane in Glen Burnie and parked.
He told police the suspect punched the victim in the head. The victim got out of the car and the man and woman drove off with the car, striking a parked vehicle as they fled.
The male suspect came back to the scene and struck the victim with the vehicle before fleeing again. EMS personnel responded and took the victim to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers searched the area but couldn't find the vehicle or the suspects.
Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.