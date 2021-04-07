WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Two Prince George’s County correctional officers are now facing charges for allegedly hitting people with a car before crashing into a Taco Bell.
The whole thing was caught on camera on Wednesday, March 31, in Waldorf.
Charles County investigators say this started from an argument and ended with one of the suspects driving a car toward a group of people outside the Taco Bell, hitting several of them before crashing into the front doors and driving off.
Everyone who was hurt is expected to be okay.
The suspects, 25-year-old Tanesha Williams and 28-year-old Diamond Johnson are facing several charges, including attempted murder.
The Department of Corrections says the two have been placed on “non-operational status”.