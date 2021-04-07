(WJZ)- Undefeated middleweight boxer and Baltimore native Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson is set to return to the ring on Saturday, April 17 as part of Triller Fight Club’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren pay-per-view card at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The 21-year-old Simpson (9-0, 5 KOs) will fight 31-year-old Argentinian Francisco Emanuel Torres (16-3, 5 KOs) in a middleweight bout. We caught up with Simpson to discuss how camp is going, why he wanted to get involved with Triller and his goals for the future.

“I’ve been good, getting some rest with the fight approaching but I’ve been good,” said Simpson in an interview with CBS Local’s Ryan Mayer.

The fight is part of Triller’s first professional boxing event after the promotion produced the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition in November. For Simpson, his decision to join the promotion’s card was one borne of a desire to be part of something new.

“It’s something new. Triller has been a big help for boxing just because boxing has a very little network so Triller coming is something very fun and new and I’m all for that,” said Simpson.

In looking at his opponent, Simpson says that he’s expecting the 31-year-old to bring everything he has because as an established fighter, you never want to lose to the young up and comer.

“He shows a lot because he’s won and lost, nobody likes to lose but he’s on a win streak right now. I expect him to bring his full potential,” said Simpson. “I just expect him to come fight. I’m young, all of the older guys are going to come fight because nobody wants to lose to the young guy. It’ll be a great night.”

While the focus right now is on the fight with Torres, Simpson does have big aspirations for his career. Like any boxer, he wants to become a champion, but Simpson’s goal is to push further than that and leave his mark on the sport that he loves as one of the best to ever do it.

“I’m taking my time right now, but in the future I definitely want to become a champion. Possibly at the next level too it’s all dependent on how I feel and how I want the process to go. But definitely want to be a multi-world champion. I love the sport so I want to be a great in the sport.”

The next step in that goal is coming out with his hand raised on Saturday, April 17 against Torres in Atlanta. For fans looking to tune into the fight, information on where you can buy it both through cable and streaming can be found on TrillerFightClub.com.