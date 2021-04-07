COVID-19 In MDMore Than 1.4K New Cases, Hospitalizations Down Slightly. Nearly 1.2M Residents Fully Vaccinated
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Mark Turgeon, maryland terrapins, Talkers, University of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland announced Wednesday an agreement with men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon that extends his contract through the 2025-26 season.

Turgeon has guided Maryland to a 221-113 record in 10 seasons as head coach.

He led the Terrapins to five top-5 finishes in the Big Ten Conference in seven seasons and the 2020 Big Ten Championship.

The 2021-22 Maryland team has generated early preseason acclaim, being ranked in the top-15 nationally by multiple news outlets including CBS Sports.

