COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland announced Wednesday an agreement with men’s basketball head coach Mark Turgeon that extends his contract through the 2025-26 season.
Turgeon has guided Maryland to a 221-113 record in 10 seasons as head coach.
He led the Terrapins to five top-5 finishes in the Big Ten Conference in seven seasons and the 2020 Big Ten Championship.
The 2021-22 Maryland team has generated early preseason acclaim, being ranked in the top-15 nationally by multiple news outlets including CBS Sports.