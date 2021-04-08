SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — In the heat of last summer as tensions across the country grew just as hot, Anne Arundel County Police Sergeant Kam Cooke was patrolling a protest.

“A protest in Severna Park last year that I happened to be working,” Sgt. Cooke said.

He got out of his car and stopped to have a chat

“I met Emma and a few other young people that were expressing their right to hold a protest,” Sgt. Cooke said.

“Our goal is to kind of just educate the communities on different types of racism that we see,” Emma Dye said.

Dye is the co-creator of Millennial Marchers, holding peaceful protests to promote equality and positive change.

“In the beginning, I was scared to speak out, but then I knew that there needed to be a change,” she said.

More millennials joined the marches, relating to the pain felt across the country.

“The pain of being stereotyped or profiled,” Hansel Motiram, a Millenial Marcher, said.

Since the summer, Sgt. Cooke, Dye and Motiram have kept talking.

“Some of the conversations are going to be uncomfortable, but that’s how you learn, that’s how you grow,” Dye said.

“We can’t be afraid to have conversations with people,” Sgt. Cooke said. “When we start to do, that is when we really start to see that change.”

“If we implement the right changes, it will bring greater unity for everybody,” Motiram said.