BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All Baltimore city residents ages 16 and up can now receive COVID-19 vaccinations starting Monday, April 12, officials announced Thursday.
Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa announced that 32% of residents 60 and older are fully vaccinated in the city.
Officials are still encouraging residents to pre-register for the vaccinations.
Maryland residents ages 16 and up have been able to get vaccinations at the state mass vaccination sites since Tuesday. Starting Friday, walk up appointments will be available at M&T Bank Stadium.
While 32% of residents 60 and older are fully vaccinated, beginning on Monday, April 12 All Baltimore City residents 16 and up will be eligible for vaccinations, and we urge every resident to pre register
