BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.
Police were called shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the 1600 block of Ashburton Street for a ShotSpotter alert.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Officer Facing Federal Indictment For Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10K During Search And Seizure Operation
When officers arrived, they found the man, inside of a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso.READ MORE: Orioles Welcome Fans Back At Camden Yards After More Than 560 Days For Home Opener
Medics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were summoned and are now investigating this murder.MORE NEWS: COVID In Maryland: More Than 1.2M Marylanders Fully Vaccinated; Cases Increase By Nearly 1.3K
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.