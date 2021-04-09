BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are looking for the suspects involved in a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl on Thursday.
There's now a $4,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest and charges in this case.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of E. North Avenue.
Police say there was an argument inside of a hair salon that spilled onto the street. At some point, there was an exchange of gunfire, and the teen was shot twice in the leg.
She's expected to be okay.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact police immediately.
REWARD – BPD is investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday April 8th in the 1700 Block of E. North Ave, where a 14 y/o female was shot. There is a reward of up to $4k for any tips that lead to an arrest and charges in this case @MCSMaryland pic.twitter.com/H0GozGR2Lj
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 9, 2021