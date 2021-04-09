COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting in the parking lot at the Mall in Columbia in December 2020.
Police have charged a 17-year-old as an adult with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and related charges.
29-year-old Charles Thomas Busey is believed to have driven the 17-year-old from the scene and is charged with accessory after the fact for first and second-degree murder.
Both suspects were arrested within the last week in Washington, D.C., and are being held there.
Anthony Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, was fatally shot just before 10:30 p.m. on December 4 in the parking area in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.
Through investigation, police believe Patterson had a verbal altercation with Busey outside of the venue, and a short time later the 17-year-old suspect shot Patterson.
There are no indications that the victim knew the two suspects before the incident.