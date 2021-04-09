COVID-19 LATESTMore Than 1.8K New Cases Reported Friday, Hospitalizations Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Howard County, Howard County Police, Local TV, Mall in Columbia, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Police have charged two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting in the parking lot at the Mall in Columbia in December 2020.

Police have charged a 17-year-old as an adult with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

READ MORE: Anne Arundel County Police Officers Get Basketball Hoop For Kids In Glen Burnie

29-year-old Charles Thomas Busey is believed to have driven the 17-year-old from the scene and is charged with accessory after the fact for first and second-degree murder.

Both suspects were arrested within the last week in Washington, D.C., and are being held there.

READ MORE: Cicada Emergence This Summer Could Impact Outdoor Weddings, Experts Say

Anthony Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, was fatally shot just before 10:30 p.m. on December 4 in the parking area in front of the Main Event entertainment venue.

Through investigation, police believe Patterson had a verbal altercation with Busey outside of the venue, and a short time later the 17-year-old suspect shot Patterson.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Native Katie Ledecky Wins 200 Free With World's Fastest Time

There are no indications that the victim knew the two suspects before the incident.

CBS Baltimore Staff