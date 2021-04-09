BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search continues for missing 28-year-old Janicua Wicks who was last seen in Baltimore City nearly two months ago.

“All I want to do now is find her,” Gail Watts, Wicks’ foster mom, told WJZ. “She came here and she brought me some flowers and the flowers were kind of dying a little bit and she said you can bring anything back to life, that’s the last time I saw her.”

Watts said Wicks was last seen at her sister’s house on East Lanvale Street in Baltimore City. She left and never came back.

Watts said she went to her house, but no one was there. She tried to call her, but the phone goes straight to voice mail.

“Her sister said she started having some mental health issues, and I haven’t seen her since,” Watts said. “I’m seriously worried. I’m just so scared someone did something to her.”

Known by those closest to her as “Nish”, Watts said she was a Towson University student with big dreams.

Baltimore City Police said she was last seen wearing a black coat, a blue shirt with the word “Maryland” on the back, and gray sweatpants.

They’re now investigating.

“At this point, we don’t know why she’s gone we don’t know under what circumstances she went missing,” Baltimore Police Detective Donny Moses said.

Watts said she just wants her daughter to come home.

The family is putting together a search party on Sunday at 1 p.m. on North Calvert Street. They’re asking for the public’s help to find her.