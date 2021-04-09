BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Marshal Service announced Friday they recovered 18 missing or endangered children and located dozens more in Maryland as a part of “Operation Not Forgotten.”
U.S. Marshals focused on locating critically missing children over the 60-day operation. Eleven children returned to guardians on their own. Agents also located 102 children, who had previously been reported missing, and confirmed their return to guardians.READ MORE: 11 Charged With Child Pornography Possession Or Distribution In Howard County
“Children are a blessing and are America’s future leaders” said U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes. “We must always protect their innocence and defend them from physical and sexual abuse by predators and unscrupulous individuals.”
Back in August, U.S. Marshals found 39 missing children in Georgia over a two-week operation.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to supporting our law enforcement partners in pursuit of justice on behalf of vulnerable members of our society—especially children,” said Acting United States Attorney Jonathan F. Lenzner. “We commend the U.S. Marshals Service and their law enforcement partners for their leadership and tireless work in finding children and bringing them home. Everyone in the community must prioritize child safety and preventing victimization, including through mentoring and other supportive programs to help at-risk children and their families. Our office will always aggressively pursue and prosecute those who prey on young people, and we are pleased to support efforts like this operation.”
